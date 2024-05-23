49ers NFL Draft grades: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State 64th overall

The San Francisco 49ers went into the 2024 offseason with one of the most loaded rosters in the entire league boasting excellent depth at just about every position. One of the few weak points of the roster was at corner, but the 49ers addressed that by adding Florida State defensive back Renardo Green to the mix with the last pick of the second round.

Green projects as an immediate starter in San Francisco either as an outside zone corner or kicked inside as their nickel back where he could excel given his feisty nature or excellent short area quickness. Green is an excellent fit for this 49er defense.

A highly productive corner in college who possesses excellent instincts, ball skills, and refined technique, Green is a locked in starter at the next level for a number of teams. Though lacking the ideal athletic upside and frame, Green is clearly set up for success in the NFL.

Grade: A

