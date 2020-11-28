49ers injury report: WR Deebo Samuel will return vs. Rams

No news was good news for 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel on Friday. The 2019 second-round pick has missed the 49ers’ last three games with a hamstring injury, but he was not listed on the team’s status report for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Samuel initially injured his hamstring late in the 49ers’ Week 7 blowout win over the Patriots. The ailment wound up pushing him out all the way through the Bye week as the team tried getting as healthy as possible for a late-season playoff run.

This wasn’t the first time the second-year receiver has missed games. He was also out the first three weeks with some lingering effects of a foot injury he suffered during an offseason workout. Sunday will be just his fifth game of the year. He has 16 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown to go along with six carries for 14 yards.

Here’s what San Francisco’s official status report looks like:

Out

RB Tevin Coleman (knee) OL Tom Compton (concussion) LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring) CB K'Waun Williams (ankle) There was some optimism that Coleman would be able to suit up after missing two games with a knee sprain. He was limited all week in practice, but he won't play in Week 12. The team can afford to be cautious with Coleman since running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. could both be available Sunday. The two healthy backs the team has on the roster are Jerick McKinnon and second-year undrafted free agent Austin Walter.

Questionable

LB Azeez Al-Shaair (illness) LB Dre Greenlaw (illness) DT Javon Kinlaw (not injury related) TE Jordan Reed (illness) Al-Shaair, Greenlaw and Reed were surprise additions to the practice report Thursday with illnesses. They didn't participate Thursday or Friday, and because of intensive COVID-19 protocols, it's not a guarantee they'll be cleared by Sunday. Had they tested positive for the virus they would've been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but there will still be stringent protocols for clubs to follow before allowing players with illnesses to take the field.

In

DL Arik Armstead (not injury related) WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) OL Hroniss Grasu (not injury related) Armstead and Grasu were both activated off the COVID-19 list during the week. Grasu was a full participant all week while Armstead was limited Wednesday and Thursday before getting a full practice in Friday. Samuel was also limited the first two sessions before getting a full workout in Friday.