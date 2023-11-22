49ers injury report: Uncertainty at guard clouds matchup vs. Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers head into their Thanksgiving Day game against the Seattle Seahawks with uncertainty at their offensive guard positions.

Left guard Aaron Banks returned to limited practice Tuesday after missing two games with a hyperextended toe. He has a chance to be back in the starting lineup Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan said.

But right guard Spencer Burford was held out of practice due to a knee condition. His status is uncertain.

“I think he would be all right if we played Sunday,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “But there’s a question here on Thursday, and he can’t go today. So it’s worrisome.”

Veteran Jon Feliciano started the past two games in place of Banks. If Banks can start, Feliciano would likely move to right guard.

But if Banks and Burford are not cleared to play, the 49ers will have to move some pieces around.

The 49ers signed four-year veteran guard Ben Bartch off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad on Tuesday. He has a spot on the 53-man roster, but it might be asking too much for him to play this week.

“Outside chance,” Shanahan said. “Being a short week, we’ll most likely go in a different direction. But we have a lot of moving parts with that.”

The 49ers elevated undrafted rookie Corey Luciano from the practice squad to serve as a backup for the 49ers’ Week 11 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers also have Jesse Davis, Henry Byrd and Ilm Manning on the practice squad. Each is a candidate to receive the call-up to game action.

49ers injury report

No practice

G Spencer Burford (knee)

S Talanoa Hufanga (knee, season-ending IR)

Limited

G Aaron Banks (toe)

DT Javon Hargrave (thumb)

CB Shemar Jean-Charles (shoulder)

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib)

