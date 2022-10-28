49ers injury report: Deebo Samuel out vs. Rams in crucial Week 8 tilt

Deebo, Armstead, Greenlaw out for crucial 49ers-Rams tilt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who has produced some of his more impactful games against the Los Angeles Rams, will not be available for the 49ers’ critical Week 8 matchup.

Samuel is listed as out for Sunday's game after sitting out practices this week with a hamstring injury he sustained in the 49ers’ loss last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers (3-4) take a two-game losing streak into a pivotal game against the Rams (3-3) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The 49ers ruled out linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf), defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger) from participating against the Rams.

Armstead will miss his fifth game of the season. The 49ers hope Armstead will be available and near full strength after the bye week. Juszczyk underwent surgery on Monday and is expected to be ready for when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The 49ers could be more shorthanded at wide receiver if Jauan Jennings is also uavailable. Jennings is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

The other receivers on the 49ers’ 53-man roster are Brandon Aiyuk, Ray-Ray McCloud and Danny Gray. The 49ers also have three receivers on their practice squad: Willie Snead IV, Malik Turner and Tay Martin.

Veteran cornerback Jason Verrett was activated off the physically-unable-to-perform list this week. He is listed as questionable for the game. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is considering giving him a limited number of plays, if he suits up for the game.

Verrett continues to work his way back into playing condition after sustaining a torn ACL in the 2021 season opener.

