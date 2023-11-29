49ers finally have schedule advantage entering Sunday's Eagles clash originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers have had the most significant schedule disadvantage during the 2023 NFL season, but on Sunday, they finally will be the beneficiary of more rest.

San Francisco's Week 13 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday will be the 49ers' second and final game with a rest advantage through all 17 games.

Their Week 4 win over the Arizona Cardinals followed a few extra days of rest after a 30-12 win over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football the week before.

The 49ers' second Thursday night game, a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving, allows them to head into Philadelphia with a few more days of rest than the Eagles.

This could be an even more notable advantage after Philadelphia's defense was on the field for a whopping 92 snaps in their overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The extra rest the 49ers enjoyed after returning home from the Pacific Northwest is an anomaly for them but not for their opponents. San Francisco's 2023 schedule has included four games facing teams coming off their bye week.

Week 6 vs. Cleveland Browns, Week 8 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 10 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, and Week 15 vs. Arizona Cardinals. All except for Week 8 are away games where the 49ers must travel in addition to the rest disadvantage.

The schedule doesn't get any easier for the 49ers after they return from Philadelphia, as they will host a more rested Seahawks team next Sunday that will have played on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

In Week 16, the 49ers will have a short week following their Monday Night Football contest with the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium on Christmas. The following week, they again head across the country to play the Washington Commanders on New Year's Eve in a game scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. PT.

An article by Sharp Football Analysis, written after the NFL schedule release at the end of May, mapped out the disparity between all 32 NFL teams and the amount of rest they would receive.

Their formula shows the 49ers have a league-high 26 days of rest disadvantage, making their schedule the most challenging. In contrast, the New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and Washington Commanders have the most considerable advantage when considering a player's rest.

More factors influence a team's success in the NFL than their schedule, but it makes a difference. Short weeks can keep a player from being able to suit up for a game, as the 49ers saw with offensive lineman Spencer Burford in Week 12 and receiver Brandon Aiyuk in Week 3, both Thursday night contests.

The 49ers might have more rest in their favor as they head to Philadelphia, but they will need more than that to take down the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The locker room and coaching staff are well aware of the task at hand, and while San Francisco took advantage of the extra three days off, there are other things they are relying on to leave the East Coast with a Week 13 win.

