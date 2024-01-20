49ers can extend impressive playoff streak with win vs. Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' historic 2023 NFL season could continue in the playoffs.

With players shattering individual records left and right every week, San Francisco -- as a team -- has a chance to extend its divisional-round playoff streak on Saturday.

The 49ers welcome Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers to Levi's Stadium for their first playoff matchup of the season after securing the NFC's No. 1 seed and an automatic first-round bye. If they come out on top and advance to the NFC Championship Game, it will be the sixth consecutive divisional-round win for San Francisco.

San Francisco's streak began back in 2011 with a win over the New Orleans Saints. Since then, the 49ers have been victorious against the Packers (2012, 2021), Carolina Panthers (2013), Minnesota Vikings (2019) and Dallas Cowboys (2022) in the divisional round, respectively.

Only the New England Patriots (8, 2011-18) have a longer streak.

Saturday's matchup will bring together two familiar foes. Twenty-five years ago, San Francisco pulled off a miraculous Wild Card victory over Green Bay in the 1998 playoffs, when Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young connected with Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens on a last-second, game-winning touchdown.

The last time these teams met in the postseason, the 49ers once again stunned the first-seeded Packers 13-10 at a snowy Lambeau Field in 2021.

This postseason meeting marks the teams’ fifth playoff run-in since 2012, including a 37-20 San Francisco win in the 2019 NFC Championship.

Despite the 49ers' playoff familiarity, however, they haven't been able to return to the Bay with their sixth Vince Lombardi trophy. But they hope that changes this time around, and it all starts Saturday night.

