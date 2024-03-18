New 49ers edge rusher Floyd details special bond with Staley originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

While the 2024 NFL season remains months away, it’s fair to assume that new 49ers edge rusher Leonard Floyd will fit in just fine with San Francisco.

Entering his ninth NFL season, Floyd will reunite with new 49ers assistant Brandon Staley, whom he knows very well.

In talking to reporters during a conference call Monday, Floyd detailed what stands out about the former Los Angeles Chargers head coach.

"He's one of those guys, you don't even have to pay him; he'll still show up and do his job," Floyd said. "He loves the game to death. ...

"Anything to help a player get better, he'll buy into it and help you out with that."

Floyd clearly has much respect for Staley.

Staley served as Floyd's Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator during the 2020 NFL season, when the edge rusher earned a career-high 10.5 sacks. Staley also was Floyd’s outside linebackers coach with the Chicago Bears during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

In three years under Staley, Floyd posted 136 tackles, 42 quarterback hits, 28 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and two defensive touchdowns over 42 regular-season starts.

Floyd also has started three NFL playoff games for Staley, earning eight tackles, five quarterback hits and three sacks in two postseason runs.

The 31-year-old edge rusher should greatly help San Francisco’s revamped defense, bringing the 49ers even more championship experience.

He had 9.5 sacks during the Rams’ recent title run, earning five tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss in Los Angeles’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

The 49ers and Floyd officialized their partnership Monday. The Georgia product got a two-year, $20 million contract worth up to $24 million, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Staley’s presence surely impacted Floyd’s decision to move to the Bay, and the 49ers should reap the rewards.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast