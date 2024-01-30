49ers close book on emotional victory, turn focus to Super Bowl LVIII originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers had precious little time to bask in the glory of a historic comeback victory in the NFC Championship Game.

On Monday, it was back to work.

Coach Kyle Shanahan wrapped up a meeting with the 49ers’ quarterbacks room to go over each of Brock Purdy’s snaps from the team’s 34-31 victory over The Detroit Lions.

Five minutes later, he was on a conference call with Bay Area reporters.

“We’re done with the tape,” Shanahan said. “It’s really just hitting me now, but we’re done with yesterday, too. It’s time to move ahead.”

The coaching staff went through all of the teaching points from Sunday’s game with the players. Then, there were some off-the-field matters to handle before the players were excused for the next two days.

“Our guys are going to have some Super Bowl meetings for their families with tickets and all that stuff to get all that out of the way," Shanahan said. "Because that can be extremely hectic if you don’t handle your business today and tomorrow."

While the 49ers get days off on Tuesday and Wednesday, Shanahan and his staff will meet to formulate their game plan to go against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, in Las Vegas.

The Chiefs have made this an annual habit. Andy Reid's team advanced to its fourth Super Bowl in five seasons with a 17-10 road victory over the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the AFC on Sunday.

Shanahan has been here before, too.

He was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons seven years ago for their Super Bowl appearance.

And in his third season with San Francisco, the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl LIV, where they lost to Kansas City.

The 49ers will structure the week to get most of their preparations done well in advance of traveling.

The team will go through practices on Thursday, Friday and Saturday — almost as if they are preparing to play this weekend.

Because there are so many forces pulling in different directions in the Super Bowl city, most of the work has to get done at the team’s facility in Santa Clara before they depart for Las Vegas on Sunday.

“Growing up, all the teams I talked to, that was one of the most important things,” Shanahan said. “When you wait to do stuff there, it just gets too hectic.

"You can always change things and tighten it up, but you want to get most of your heavy work done before you get there.”

