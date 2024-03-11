49ers' annual search for Bosa pairing leads them to Floyd originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers now appear to have three-quarters of their starting defensive line.

A reported agreement with Leonard Floyd on the first day of the NFL’s open negotiating period gives the 49ers an edge rusher opposite of Nick Bosa.

Source confirms 49ers and former Bills edge Leonard Floyd have an agreement on a two-year deal, as @RapSheet reported. The earliest the deal can become official is Wednesday, when the free-agent signing period opens. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) March 11, 2024

Finding a pass-rush threat on the other side has been an issue for the 49ers since 2019, when Bosa was selected as the No. 2 overall pick.

Dee Ford was acquired to pair with Bosa, then a rookie, but the 49ers were not able to get much out of Ford due to a chronic knee condition that led to his retirement.

Arik Armstead opened as the 49ers’ starting defensive end in 2020 and ’21 before he moved permanently to defensive tackle.

Samson Ebukam held the role as an outside pass-rusher the next two seasons before Clelin Ferrell was signed to a one-year contract last offseason.

Ferrell started all 17 regular-season games but a knee injury in the finale sidelined him out of the postseason.

The 49ers worked out a midseason trade for defensive end Chase Young from the Washington Commanders. Young became the team's nickel pass-rusher but he did not produce at the level the club had anticipated. Young had 2.5 sacks in nine regular season games.

Ferrell and Young are currently unrestricted free agents.

Floyd can sign the contract Wednesday, when the NFL free-agent signing period begins.

His two-year deal is for a reported $20 million and could max out at $24 million, reports Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The 49ers made no official move with Armstead on Monday.

The club proposed a significant pay reduction for Armstead, who was scheduled this season to make a non-guaranteed salary of $17.4 million plus $850,000 more available in roster and workout bonuses.

The 49ers are set to release Armstead after he declined the proposal, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area.

Floyd has started 120 of the 121 games in which he has appeared in his eight-year NFL career with Chicago, the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo. He has 58 sacks in his career with most of his production coming in recent years.

Over the past four seasons, Floyd has registered 39.5 sacks with 216 tackles and four forced fumbles.

Floyd, Bosa and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave are in line to hold down three of the 49ers’ starting spots along their front four.

Kalia Davis, Robert Beal and Austin Bryant are among the only other defensive linemen the 49ers have signed for the upcoming season.

