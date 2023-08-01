40 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 40 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 40 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 40 was most famously worn by Hall of Fame running back Gale Sayers, who is one of the best to play the game. The number is retired in his honor.

With 40 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 40 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

DB Steve Trimble: 1987

RB Gale Sayers: 1965-71

OG Don Mullins: 1961-62

DB Stan Wallace: 1954-58

RB Al Campana: 1952

LB/DL/OL Frank Dempsey: 1950-51

