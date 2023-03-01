4 things to know about Colts’ new QB Coach Cam Turner

Perhaps one of the important under-the-radar hires for the new coaching staff under Shane Steichen was the new quarterback coach.

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly hired Cam Turner to fill that role, and he will have the important task of making sure the incoming rookie quarterback is ready to play for the opening game.

Let’s take a quick look at four things to know about the new quarterbacks coach:

Played college football at The Citadel

Turner did play college football at The Citadel between 2006 to 2009. He originally redshirted his freshman season, then played quarterback for two seasons before making the switch to wide receiver after he injured his shoulder.

Family ties

Turner comes from a football family and he got his knack for coaching from his father, Ron Turner. His dad got to an offensive coordinator position in the NFL with the Chicago Bears. He also spent two seasons with the Colts as their wide receivers coach in 2010 and the quarterback coach in 2011.

Ron spent a good chunk of his coaching career at the college level where he worked his way to being a head coach for San Jose State, Illinois, and FIU. The father and son were able to coach together at FIU.

Perhaps the most notable family tie for the new quarterbacks coach is his uncle, Norv Turner. A former NFL head coach and one of the most well-known offensive minds of the last 30 years.

Coaching career

Turner got his coaching career started at his alma mater, The Citadel, in 2010 working with the wide receivers and special teams. He got his break into the NFL in 2011 when he landed an assistant to the head coach position with the Minnesota Vikings under Leslie Frazier.

In 2013, he was hired under his father at FIU to coach quarterbacks and receivers. Turner spent two years coaching at the college level before he made his return to the pro level to join the Carolina Panthers. He was originally hired as the assistant wide receivers coach before moving to the assistant quarterback coach in 2017.

A year later he would end up following Steve Wilks to the Arizona Cardinals as an offensive assistant. Wilks’ tenure only lasted for one season but the new head coach at the time, Kliff Kingsbury elected to keep him on his staff and added the title of assistant quarterback coach to his role.

In 2021, he received a promotion to be their new quarterbacks coach after Tom Clements decided to retire from coaching. The promotions kept coming for Turner because just a year later, Kingsbury would give him a co-passing game coordinator role on his staff.

Has worked with mobile QBs

Turner has spent time in a room with Cam Newton and Kyler Murray. Quite opposite players in terms of size and playing style, which can come in handy when he starts working with whoever will be the new quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts.

It also helps considering the versatility head coach Shane Steichen has shown with developing quarterbacks while new offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter has spent the majority of his career working with pocket passers.

