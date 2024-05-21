4-star recruit Marco Jones starts youth football camp, raises money for epilepsy support

Marco Jones fits the recruiting profile of a high-level Division I program. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, he has the versatility to play both linebacker and tight end for San Ramon Valley High School (Danville, Calif.). He’s described by recruiting experts as athletic with good instincts. He has played varsity baseball in both of the last two seasons.

But in one way, he doesn’t fit the description of the kid typically recruited by the likes of Michigan, Texas, and Alabama: Jones was diagnosed with epilepsy when he was 3 years old.

He suffered grand mal seizures as a kid before his epilepsy cleared at age 13, according to CBS News Bay Area. But while the condition is behind him, Jones continues to help those who have epilepsy.

Last weekend, he hosted the inaugural Marco Jones Skill Camp for football players ages 8 to 13, per CBS. The camp on Sunday was dedicated to Helmets4Helmets, which raises money to provide kids with helmets that protect them from falls when suffering an epileptic episode.

According to the organization’s website, Helmets4Helmets was launched by brothers Brock and Bryson Thompson when they were 8 and 6 years old. Bryson began having seizures from epilepsy when he was 4, and his insurance would not cover the price of the prescribed helmet.

The website states, “This floored the family and the boys decided no one else should have to deal with this.”

Family friend Zach Strief, a former player on the New Orleans Saints, agreed to get them a helmet signed by Drew Brees to auction off and raise money to help buy helmets for other kids.

“Luckily I grew out of it,” Jones said to CBS. “But there’s some people who aren’t as lucky to grow out of it and so it’s a foundation that gives helmets — soft helmets — to kids with epilepsy to protect them if they have a seizure; protects their head if they fall.”

According to the outlet, at Jones’ camp, players did speed and agility drills and played dodgeball. The outlet said most participants did not have epilepsy.

His mother, K.C. Jones, told CBS that Marco inspires people with or who have had epilepsy.

“Now, if they see that someone like Marco — that everybody knows — says ‘Oh, I had epilepsy too,’ it makes them maybe feel a little bit more normal,” she said.

https://t.co/cFWAHfe6DK Thank you so much to everyone that came out to the camp yesterday! It was an awesome experience for me and my family as well. Big thank you to all of the sponsors that help make this camp possible and all of the coaches for coming and helping out! pic.twitter.com/mGevHjgY2i — Marco Jones (@MarcoJones2025) May 20, 2024

