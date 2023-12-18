4-star LB Elijah Melendez makes commitment

Four-star linebacker recruit Elijah Melendez has committed to the Miami Hurricanes over Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Michigan, and more. Melendez, who is one of the top linebackers in the 2025 recruiting cycle, went on a recent visit to Miami.

Elijah Melendez plays high school football for Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida. The four-star is a junior and is considered the No. 146 recruit in the country and the No. 17 linebacker, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker has received a lot of recruiting attention from elite schools across the nation.

Melendez is a speedy linebacker and a big hitter. The four-star could be an early contributor on special teams for Miami. Melendez announced his commitment to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Georgia Bulldogs continue to recruit at an elite level. Georgia has one of the nation’s top recruiting classes of 2024 and 2025.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire