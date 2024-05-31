4-star athlete includes Georgia among final schools, locks in official visit

Class of 2025 safety Jaylan Morgan included Georgia among his final-six schools on Thursday afternoon. He also scheduled an official visit to Athens for June 21.

Morgan (6-foot, 180 pounds) is a four-star recruit that is considered a cornerback by Rivals and a safety by 247Sports, who rates the Rockvale High School (Tenn.) star as the No. 23 safety and the No. 6 player in the state of Tennessee.

Morgan is expected to ultimately play for the in-state Vols, but he left UT out of his final-six schools, featuring Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Purdue.

Additionally, Morgan has summer visits scheduled to Florida (May 31), Ole Miss (June 7) and Mississippi State (June 14).

The Bulldogs offered Morgan on April 18 following the end of spring practice. He then visited Athens on the weekend of May 18.

While we don’t know for sure, it seems like Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs made a considerable impression during Morgan’s visit this month, enough to garner a spot among his final schools and an official visit.

