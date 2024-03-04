4-star 2025 linebacker is down to 10 schools, including LSU

One of the top linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of schools down to a final list of 10. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have made the list.

LSU joins Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Ohio State, USC, Texas A&M, Nebraska, SMU and Texas in the final 10. Elijah Barnes is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound, four-star linebacker from Dallas where he plays for Skyline High School. The Skyline Raiders finished the 2023 season 3-7 with a loss to Waxahachie in their last game of the season.

There are no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Barnes but Texas is a 90% favorite to land him per On3.LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 3 class in the country by 247Sports and the Tigers have one linebacker currently committed in that class. Four-star linebacker Keylan Moses is the linebacker currently committed to LSU.

Adding Barnes with Moses could make a dangerous duo for LSU.

NEWS: Four-Star LB Elijah Barnes is down to 🔟 Schools! The 6’3 225 LB from Dallas, TX is ranked as a Top 110 Recruit in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/E7xS4mDXsH pic.twitter.com/5IYfJ3pTaC — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 1, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire