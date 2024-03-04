Advertisement

4-star 2025 linebacker is down to 10 schools, including LSU

Kyle Richardson
·1 min read

One of the top linebackers in the 2025 recruiting class has narrowed his list of schools down to a final list of 10. Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have made the list.

LSU joins Alabama, Florida State, Oregon, Ohio State, USC, Texas A&M, Nebraska, SMU and Texas in the final 10. Elijah Barnes is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound, four-star linebacker from Dallas where he plays for Skyline High School. The Skyline Raiders finished the 2023 season 3-7 with a loss to Waxahachie in their last game of the season.

There are no Crystal Ball projections at this time for Barnes but Texas is a 90% favorite to land him per On3.LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 3 class in the country by 247Sports and the Tigers have one linebacker currently committed in that class. Four-star linebacker Keylan Moses is the linebacker currently committed to LSU.

Adding Barnes with Moses could make a dangerous duo for LSU.

