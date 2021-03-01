4 reasons for former Texans DE J.J. Watt to pick the Cardinals

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is taking his talents to the desert and joining forces with the Arizona Cardinals. While his original draft team becomes a parched, desolate landscape depleted of victories, the NFC West club is an oasis for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year who still has something to prove.

Here are four reasons that had to be appealing to Watt as he chose the Cardinals after his release from the Texans.

1. Familiar faces

Watt will be playing with former Texans All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. When the two were teamed up from 2013-19, the Texans produced five winning seasons, four AFC South titles, and two playoff wins, and only two of those seasons featured Deshaun Watson under center for a full 16 games. Just as Duane Brown's experience with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017-18 was enough to convince Jadeveon Clowney to consent to a trade to that city, it probably was the same for Watt after Hopkins spent a season in Arizona. Another Houston connection is on the Cardinals in defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was the defensive backs coach for the Texans from 2011-13, Watt's first two seasons in the NFL.

2. Play with a stocked defense

Watt is just one of the guys on the Cardinals defense; he doesn't have to do it all. Outside linebacker Haason Reddick provided 12.5 sacks in 2020, and the club still has Chandler Jones under contract for one more season. Inside linebacker Budda Baker was a tackling machine with 118 combined tackles to go along with two interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and 2.0 sacks. The Cardinals defense is akin to what Watt had in Houston in 2018 when he played a full 16 games and made All-Pro.

3. Get away from young, elite QBs

Watt will have to see Russell Wilson and Matthew Stafford twice a season, but the San Francisco 49ers don't have quarterback exactly figured out. The Cardinals have the NFC North this year, which means they face Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff. Same place finishers include Dak Prescott and Teddy Bridgewater. However, the AFC slate features the Jacksonville Jaguars' starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, Carson Wentz, and whoever the Texans trot out to take a 16-game beating. If the Cardinals get to the playoffs, Watt is going against Rodgers and Tom Brady, not Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Deshaun Watson.

4. A chance for a little revenge

The Texans come to Arizona in 2021. Watt and Hopkins will have a chance to show the Texans they still had a little something left to give. If the game is early in the season, it will sting right off the bat should Houston lose. If the game is later in the year with the Texans way out of playoff contention, Houston sports fans won't feel that big of a blow.

