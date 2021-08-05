4 penguin chicks at Shedd Aquarium take 1st swim

It sure sounds like Ben Simmons never will play for the 76ers again.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Nicolas Batum consoled Luka Doncic, who sat sullenly with a towel draped over his head and his face buried in his hands.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
U.S. pitchers Joe Ryan and Scott Kazmir are big fans of the baseballs being used in the Tokyo Olympics. Would MLB consider making a switch?
How would Oklahoma State and the other Big 12 schools fit in an expanded Pac-12 Conference?
The NFL is back, as preseason action kicks off Thursday with the Hall of Fame Game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
Major League Baseball is paying homage to the 1989 film Field of Dreams by having the Yankees and Chicago White Sox play at the site of the movie.
Asher-Smith ran a storming bend to help the team qualify for the final and said she had needed just a few more days to get fit for the 100m, while Britain’s men’s team also qualified as USA bundled their changeovers
A baseball player from Team USA is set to become the sixth athlete ever to win a medal in both the Summer and Winter Olympics after defeating South Korea in a semifinal on Thursday.
The champion's critics may be disappointed to learn that his "no-frills approach" passes muster.
"The Magic Man" lived up to his moniker in Thursday's gold medal final.
In what might have been her final competitive match with the USWNT, Carli Lloyd gave herself a moment to reflect back on all the work it took to get there.
American Katie Nageotte won Olympic gold in the women's pole vault on Thursday. The big picture: Russian Anzhelika Sidorova won the silver medal while Britain's Holly Bradshaw took the bronze. Nageotte, 30, won with a height of 4.90m. She made her Olympic debut in Tokyo after failing to qualify for the 2016 Rio Games.
Times writers J. Brady McCollough and Ryan Kartje discuss what their sources are saying Pac-12 fans can expect as conference realignment reshapes the college football landscape.