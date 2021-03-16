4 options the Packers have to replace Corey Linsley

Now that Corey Linsley has a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Green Bay Packers have to find a new starting center for the 2021 season. In seven years with the Packers, Linsley started 99 games. He earned his first All-Pro selection in 2020, which surely helped lead to his massive payday.

Linsley’s new contract is worth $62.5 million over five years, per NFL Network. It’s a well-deserved contract for arguably the best center in football. Last year, Linsley was the highest-rated center in the league by Pro Football Focus.

Linsley will reunite with former teammate Bryan Bulaga and help with a promising young quarterback in Justin Herbert. However, Green Bay now has to find a new player to snap the ball to MVP Aaron Rodgers.

Linsley won’t be easy to replace, but the Packers will have plenty of options to explore this offseason. Here are four options they have to replace Linsley at center:

Elgton Jenkins

Jenkins has to be the leading candidate to be the starting center in 2021. During his final two seasons at Mississippi State, he started 26 games at center. Green Bay used the 44th pick of the 2019 NFL draft to select Jenkins, which turned out to be a tremendous value. Jenkins started 14 games as a rookie and all 16 games in his second season. Most of his time has been spent at guard, but Jenkins has shown the versatility to fill in just about anywhere. When Linsley missed time due to an injury last season, Jenkins took his place, and the offense didn’t falter. Jenkins was named a Pro Bowl guard for his performance in 2020, but it’s possible that he transitions back to his natural position.

Lucas Patrick

Patrick can be somewhat of a forgotten man along the Packers' offensive line, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. He’s a solid player, and as long as he’s not making costly mistakes, he’s probably fine with flying under the radar. Patrick played 939 snaps at left and right guard last season and allowed three sacks and 16 pressures, per PFF. As a center, Patrick has played 136 total snaps over his four-year career, including 128 in 2019. He saw a career-high 58 snaps at center in 2019 against the Dallas Cowboys. PFF handed Patrick a lousy grade of 32.4 for his performance, but he did earn a respectable 69.2 as a pass blocker. When Linsley missed practice during last year’s training camp, Patrick shared snaps at center with Jenkins.

Jake Hanson

Green Bay Packers center Jake Hanson (67) is shown Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Probably the least-likely scenario is Hanson making the jump to starting center in 2021. Hanson was a sixth-round pick in last year’s draft and failed to make the 53-man roster. He spent the entire year on the practice squad and later signed a reserves/futures contract at the beginning of the year. Hanson has a treacherous uphill battle to unseat either Jenkins or Patrick for center duties, but he did start 49 games at center for Oregon.

Free agent or draft pick

During the last two offseasons, the Packers signed a free agent offensive lineman that went on to play a prominent role. First was Billy Turner in 2019, and last year it was Rick Wagner. Therefore, it’s possible that Green Bay explores a cheap free agent option to replace Linsley, such as Brett Jones or Matt Skura. However, the much more likely scenario is that they address the center spot via the draft. The Packers have an outstanding track record of drafting and developing linemen that go on to have outstanding careers, like Linsley. Jenkins is the latest example. Green Bay could land on a guy they like in the draft and use one of their 10 picks with the hope of finding their next starting center.

