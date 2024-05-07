33 Teams in 33 Days: LeFlore Rattlers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The LeFlore Rattlers are up next in WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” spring football special.

The 2023 season opened with a big 33-6 win over Chickasaw. The victory ended a 23-game losing streak and played a big role in the Rattlers’ season. LeFlore played tough in each game and look forward to the challenges ahead in 2024.

The Rattlers return several key playmakers who earned valuable experience last season. The young players matured throughout the year and their growth continues this offseason. LeFlore head coach Renardo Jackson enters his third season at the helm. Jackson says the building process is key in the offseason.

“Just like any other spring, you want to try to identify some guys that can help you create some depth and try to build on culture and identity,” Jackson said of spring practice. “I think that last year we grew and learned how to compete for four quarters. We made some huge strides there, and had several games that we came down to the last possession. This offseason we’re going to have to figure out how to win those close games.”

The Rattlers will lean on the talents of an experienced group of athletes who have the ability to break any play wide open.

“We have quite a few skill guys, both offensively and defensively that will be back,” Jackson added. “We have to find some ways to put the ball in their hands fast and let great players make plays.”

The players understand the work in the weight room is just as pivotal as practice on the field. The Rattlers are excited to continue building for the fall.

“Everyone wants to get stronger,” Demetrius Toney said. “We also want to play smart and know what’s going on by watching a lot of film and staying ahead of the game.”

2023 Record (notable win):

1-9

Chickasaw 33-6 (non-region game)

Key players:

De’antonio Lesueur, 2025 Quarterback

Demetrius Toney, 2026 Linebacker

Micah Thomas, 2026 Linebacker

Antonio Gibbs, 2025 Offensive Lineman

Key Matchups:

@ Fairfield – 8/23

vs. Vigor – 9/6

@ Elberta – 10/11

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the Satsuma Gators. Follow along WKRG’s “33 teams in 33 days”. Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

