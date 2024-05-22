33 Teams in 33 Days: Baker Hornets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High school football programs along the Gulf Coast are honing their skills in spring practice. WRKG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days” continues touring football practices with a look at Baker High School.

The Hornets welcomed a new coach in the offseason. Baker introduced Juan Johnson to the program in February and he has been off and running with the team. Johnson comes to Baker after serving as Hewitt-Trussville’s offensive coordinator. He takes over for longtime head coach Steve Normand.

Baker is installing a new up-tempo offense that successfully ran with the Huskies. As OC, the Huskies averaged 38 points per game in 2023 and earned a spot in the quarterfinal round of the 7A state playoffs. Johnson says the team has been pleased with the progress on and off the field this spring.

“It has been really good just to see them actually build a relationship with me, that’s the biggest thing,” Johnson said. “If kids are going to lay it on the line, you want to have a relationship with them where they can come talk to you. We’ve had an open-door policy and we’ve had a really good spring. We have done some things that will help us build in the fall.”

“I feel like we’ve gotten better as a team,” Robinson said. “We had to adjust and get locked in. We are going to be working, training and conditioning to get ready for the season.”

“We have grown a lot as a team,” Springs added. “From Coach Johnson’s first day here, we have grown a lot in the new system as a whole. We have to study the plays and do the little things right”

2023 Record (notable wins):

8-3

Theodore, 36-20

Daphne, 33-20 (7A Region 1)

Mountain Brook, 37-28

Key Players:

QB/DB – Jawon Springs – 74 tackles

LB – Quinterrius Robinson – 120 tackles

DB – Donovan Hudson – 99 tackles, 4 TFLs

K/P – Blayne Munson – 52 yards per kickoff

Who’s next:

The next installment will feature the St. Paul’s Saints. Follow along with WKRG’s “33 Teams in 33 Days.” Each team will be featured during the 6:30 p.m. newscast on the weekdays and during the 10 p.m. newscast on the weekend.

