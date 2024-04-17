30 prospects in 30 days: Iowa’s Cooper DeJean can do it all in the backfield

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The ultimate defensive chess piece is the best way to describe Cooper DeJean out of Iowa.

He is one of the top defensive backs in the draft and his versatility is a big reason why. DeJean played on the outside and inside for the Hawkeyes— proving he can do both at a superior level. At the combine some teams also talked to him about playing safety at the next level. The consensus All-American can do it all in the defensive back field.

“Playing inside is a lot different than playing outside you have more room to work with you have to know where your help is at all times so i think being able to play multiple positions definitely helps me become a better player in general and I feel like Iowa has prepared me for that,” DeJean said.

DeJean grew up in a small Iowa town of about 900 people and embraces all that comes with it.

“I take a lot of pride in that having this opportunity being on this stage having the opportunity to play on the highest level being an inspiration for those kids back home who may look up to me just showing them that this is possible that if you put the work in day in and day out you can create opportunities like this for yourself,” DeJean said.

The small town Iowa kid is projected to be a first round selection.

