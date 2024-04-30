3 trends to watch as Knicks face 76ers in Game 5 of first-round playoff series

After four games, the New York Knicks hold a 3-1 series lead on the Philadelphia 76ers. Factors such as offensive rebounding and Jalen Brunson taking over have helped give the Knicks a decisive edge in the series.

Here’s a look at some trends that have stood out in the series as the Knicks look to close things out on Tuesday in Game 5...

Jalen Brunson finding a rhythm

Brunson shot just 16-for-55 (29.1 percent) from the field in the first two games, but he has caught fire. Brunson is averaging 43.0 points and 11.5 assists in the last two games, including a 47-point explosion in Game 4.

After sending a parade of larger defenders from all angles, Philadelphia has dialed back some of its aggressive defense on Brunson after New York’s role players burned them from deep. The Knicks have also made some adjustments to get Brunson going. He’s receiving screens higher and it's giving him a runway to attack.

With Joel Embiid’s mobility limited by a surgically repaired knee, Brunson has attacked the big man in the pick and roll with an array of jumpers and floaters.

Offensive rebounding a guiding light

As expected, offensive rebounding has been critical. The Knicks were the best offensive rebounding team in the NBA in the regular season, while Philadelphia was one of the worst. So far, the Knicks are second among playoff teams in offensive rebound rate, collecting an astounding 38.9 percent of their misses.

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York had 23 offensive boards in the series opener. Though they haven’t been able to duplicate that eye-popping number, it’s still been a factor in New York taking a 3-1 series lead. In Sunday's victory, the Knicks had 15 offensive rebounds, including seven in the fourth quarter. If the Knicks win the series, it will be a central reason to explain the success.

The offensive rebounding has covered for New York’s shooting woes. The Knicks rank 14th among 16 playoff teams in true shooting percentage and effective field goal percentage, but thanks to the extra shot attempts, they are third in offensive efficiency -- averaging 117.0 points per 100 possessions.

Finding different paths to win

Game plan schemes can lead to the unexpected in postseason basketball. New York has needed contributions from its entire rotation outside of Brunson at various points of the series.

Philadelphia dared Josh Hart to beat them from the perimeter. He did just that, knocking down four three-pointers in each of the first three games. Hart never made four threes in a game in the regular season. Even after missing on all three trey attempts on Sunday, Hart is shooting 46.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Hart’s performance is representative of how each of New York’s three first round wins has seen a different supporting cast member step up. Deuce McBride scored 21 points and Mitchell Robinson had 12 rebounds and four blocks in Game 1. Donte DiVincenzo scored 19 points and nailed the biggest shot of New York’s playoff run so far in Game 2. Isaiah Hartenstein had 14 points and the crucial offensive board leading to the DiVincenzo shot.

OG Anunoby had 16 points and guarded Embiid for significant stretches in Game 4. With Robinson out with an ankle injury and Hartenstein in foul trouble, Precious Achiuwa filled in with defense and key offensive rebounds.

With All-Star Julius Randle out for the season, the Knicks have had to fill in the wingman role to Brunson on a game-to-game basis, and so far, the roster has been up to the task.