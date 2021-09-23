3 things the signing of Taco Charlton could mean to the Steelers

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they were signing former first-round pick Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton has never lived up to his pre-draft hype as he has bounced between teams since joining the NFL in 2017. Here are three things the addition of Charlton could mean for the Steelers.

The coaches are worried about these groins

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers currently have two outside linebackers, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith dealing with groin injuries. Bringing in Charlton in could be experienced insurance in case either player has to miss an extended period of time.

He is a defensive line project

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charlton is something of a tweener at 260 pounds with a frame to hold more quality weight. At first glance you might think of Charlton as more of an oversized outside linebacker but they could view him as more of a project player to bulk up and play defensive line.

It might mean nothing at all

(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

There were a lot of interesting guys on the free-agent market when the Steelers signed Charlton. None of them were Charlton. Pittsburgh is in dire need of help along the offensive and defensive lines so adding a tweener like Charlton who is largely considered a bust might end up meaning nothing at all.

