3 sleeper picks for the Steelers from pro days they attended

When the Pittsburgh Steelers show up in a report of a college pro day, attention points to which of the top NFL draft prospects the Steelers could be scouting. But what about the rest of the prospects? Here are three sleeper guys who could help the Steelers from three of the pro days the Steelers have been at.

WR - Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

No team gets more out of middle-round receivers than the Steelers. Xavier Hutchinson has NFL size and explosion with smart route running and steady improvement over his time in college.

CB - Cameron Brown, Ohio State

Late in the draft, if you can find freakish athleticism in a player with experience against the top competition you don’t pass him up.

DT - PJ Mustipher, Penn State

PJ Mustipher is a bulky, powerful nose tackle who might only be a two-down lineman but would give the Steelers a big run stuffer for depth on the defensive line.

