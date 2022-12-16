3 questions Deion Sanders must answer in final game as Jackson State football coach

The end of an era is upon Jackson State football, and it could end with the Tigers becoming the de facto Black college national champion.

Deion Sanders will coach his final game with the program when JSU (12-0) faces NC Central (9-2) in the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday (11 a.m., ABC).

The Celebration Bowl, which pits the SWAC champion against the MEAC champion, was a point of emphasis — and atonement — for Sanders this season after 31-10 loss to South Carolina State in 2021. It's all part of why Sanders wanted to finish the season with JSU after being hired at Colorado following the Tigers' win over Southern in the SWAC championship Dec. 3.

So with Sanders heading toward the Power 5 and receivers coach T.C. Taylor set to take over as his replacement, here are three questions to answer in Sanders' final game with JSU:

Is Sanders engaged in the game

With the announcement of Taylor taking over as new coach, Sanders may let Taylor have more say in the game planning and decision-making.

Sanders has let Taylor address the team and give speeches before practice, according to Sanders' Instagram videos. Will Sanders still make the key calls on whether to kick a field goal or go for it on fourth down. During the regular season, Sanders was aggressive with going for it on fourth down, even at the JSU 30-yard line, as he did in the Southern game.

Will Sanders address the fans of Jackson State win or lose

Sanders did not attend the postgame SWAC Championship press conference after JSU's 43-24 victory over Southern, and he did not attend the Celebration Bowl pregame press conference the following week. Will Sanders take the opportunity to address fans of Jackson, who have supported him and the team, after the Celebration Bowl?

Will Sanders play Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in a blowout victory or loss

Jackson State knows it will lose Sanders following the Celebration Bowl. However, the Tigers will lose more than just their third-year coach. Sanders has already said he is bringing his son, Shedeur Sanders, to be Colorado's starting quarterback, along with former five-star recruit Travis Hunter.

JSU hasn't been rocked by the transfer portal as Deion Sanders has committed to finishing the job and coaching in the Celebration Bowl, but that will quickly change following the game. Does Deion Sanders keep that in mind against North Carolina Central? The question is how much Shedeur Sanders, Hunter and any other players Deion Sanders wants to bring to Colorado play in the Celebration Bowl, especially if it becomes lopsided.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 3 Deion Sanders questions to answer for Jackson State in Celebration Bowl