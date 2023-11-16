3 keys to BYU’s 105-48 win over Southeastern Louisiana

Southeastern Louisiana Lions guard Roger McFarlane (3) drives hard to the hoop with Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Trey Stewart (1) defending as BYU and SE Louisiana play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

BYU raced out to a 35-point halftime lead before walloping Southeastern Louisiana of the Southland Conference 105-48 Wednesday night at the Marriott Center.

Trevin Knell and Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 18 points apiece, while Jaxson Robinson added 17.

The Cougars will return home Saturday night to host Morgan State at 7 p.m. MST.

Here are 3 keys to BYU’s win:

• The Cougars put together one of their best first halves in recent memory to take the 35-point lead at the break and cruised to the easy win in the second 20 minutes. Five players scored nine or more points in the first half, led by Knell and Traore with 11 apiece.

The Cougars finished the game shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc, 15 of 36.

• In building their 35-point halftime lead, the Cougars shot 48.6% from the field and held the visitors to 20% shooting. BYU was 8 of 20 from beyond the arc in the first half, while Southeastern Louisiana was 0 for 8. Ball movement was the key for BYU, which assisted on 14 of 18 first-half buckets.

It was more of the same in the second half, although SLU did find its shooting touch and finished shooting 29.1% from the floor (16 of 55).

• The Lions are a better team than they showed at the Marriott Center. They fell to 1-2, and will stay out West and play at Santa Clara on Saturday. Southeastern Louisiana trailed Auburn 39-28 at halftime in Alabama last Friday before losing 86-71 to the Southeastern Conference team. The Southland Conference team thumped Delta State 90-71 in its opener in Hammond, Louisiana, on Nov. 6.

Roger McFarlane led the Lions with 14 points, while Idaho native Brody Rowbury added 13.