3 key observations from Kansas football’s 38-27 win against Big 12 Conference-foe BYU

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s 2023 season continued Saturday with a 38-27 win against BYU to open Big 12 Conference play.

Here are three observations from the Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 in Big 12) victory against the Cougars (3-1, 0-1 in Big 12):

Kansas trails at halftime for first time this season

During the first three games of the season, Kansas never went into halftime trailing on the scoreboard. The Jayhawks led against both Missouri State and Illinois, before going into the break tied against Nevada last week. But however slim it was, BYU became the first side to lead against Kansas through two quarters as the Cougars were up 17-14.

The Jayhawks benefited from a fumble return for a touchdown from junior cornerback Cobee Bryant early. They had their fair share of big plays in the first half. But offensively they didn’t sustain much momentum and defensively they were too porous at times defending the pass.

Turnover margin proves key

It took some time for Kansas’ offense to develop that momentum. The Jayhawks were going to need an effort from their defense that ensured that, however much time their offense needed to get going, their chances at a win wouldn’t evaporate. And that’s what happened.

Kansas’ defense forced three turnovers, with an interception by senior safety Kenny Logan Jr. — which he returned for a touchdown — and an interception by Bryant proving to be the other two. Kansas’ offense didn’t end the game with any lost fumbles or interceptions. Any game the Jayhawks are going to have a turnover margin that’s positive to that degree, odds are they’re going to end up with the win that they did.

Kansas’ road game at Texas just got a lot more interesting

There was already going to be a lot of intrigue in Kansas’ Sept. 30 game on the road against Texas. It’s going to be the first time the Jayhawks are back in Austin after they won in overtime in an upset back in 2021, during head coach Lance Leipold’s first season at Kansas. It’s going to be a matchup of two teams that are off to quality starts in 2023.

But regardless of Texas’ game Saturday against Baylor, now next weekend’s matchup just got a lot more interesting. Although postgame it was too soon to say where Texas and Kansas would be ranked, especially considering the Longhorns’ game wasn’t over yet, the Jayhawks have likely done enough to hop into the top 25 with them. If Kansas was overlooked the last time it was on the road against Texas, that won’t be the case this time.

