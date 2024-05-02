3 defensive players jump into transfer portal following Oregon football spring season

Oregon defensive lineman Ben Roberts (52) works out during practice with the Ducks on April 18 at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene.

The Ducks have lost some depth on defense this week.

Former Oregon defensive tackle Ben Roberts and safeties Kodi DeCambra and Collin Gill are searching for opportunities elsewhere as all three players entered the transfer portal following Saturday's spring game and the conclusion of spring practices.

Roberts in the most notable among them, as the 6-foot-4, 290-pound sophomore was expected to be part of the Ducks' regular rotation along the defensive line.

Roberts played in five games last season — including the Fiesta Bowl — to maintain his redshirt year. He blocked an extra point in the win against Colorado on Sept. 23. As a freshman in 2022, he played 48 snaps on defense and made three tackles. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

DeCambra, a four-star recruit in the class of 2023, played one game last season as a freshman. He has four years of eligibility remaining. As does Gill, another member of the 2023 class who didn't play last season.

Follow Chris Hansen on X @chansen_RG or email at chansen@registerguard.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon Ducks football loses 3 players to transfer portal