3 cornerbacks to watch for Chiefs at 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine continues with the latest group of prospects hitting the field at Lucas Oil Stadium for on-field drills and workouts. You can watch the cornerbacks, safeties and special teamers workout from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Kansas City Chiefs added a number of young contributors to the team via the draft just a season ago. Several of those players posted impressive performances at the combine. The team will look to follow up its standout 2022 draft class by adding even more instant-impact players in 2023.

Keep an eye on the following three cornerbacks working out on Friday. A head-turning performance could put any number of the players squarely on the radar for Brett Veach and company.

Kansas State CB Julius Brents

Some expect Brents to be one of the biggest risers at the cornerback position at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The 6-foot-3 and 200-pound cornerback has over a 7-foot wingspan and he’s expected to run a low 4.4s 40-yard dash. Brents is a competitor who loves to play press-man coverage, which was on full display at the Senior Bowl during 1-on-1 drills. One of the most impressive things about Brents is his willingness to tackle, which we all know is a trait that Steve Spagnuolo loves in his cornerbacks.

Ball State CB Nic Jones

Jones turned some heads at the East-West Shrine Bowl and established himself as one of the better “small school” prospects in the 2023 NFL draft class. The 6-foot and 185-pound cornerback was often matched up against the top opposing receiver over the past two seasons and he came away with 15 passes defended and three interceptions. His ability to stay in phase and contest passes will have NFL evaluators intrigued, as will his versatility to play both inside and out. A good day at the combine could see him rise up draft boards as he’s currently projected to be a Day 3 pick.

Oregon State CB Alex Austin

One of the sleeper prospects in a deep class of cornerbacks, Austin is already garnering some hype ahead of Friday’s workouts at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, Austin has the ideal size to play the outside cornerback position. He was opportunistic in his past two seasons with the Beavers, recording four interceptions, including one pick-six, along with 17 passes defended. He’s fearless when it comes to tackling with over 100 total tackles in the past two seasons as well. A good combine performance could be a big difference-maker for Austin, who is currently projected for a Day 3 selection.

