These 29 Ravens players are slated to be free agents in March
After last Sunday’s 17-10 loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship, Baltimore faces an offseason of change after Mike Macdonald bolted for the Seahawks job, Anthony Weaver landed the Dolphins defensive coordinator job, and 29 players are set to be free agents, headlined by Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike.
The Ravens are 20th in the NFL in cap space, with $7.3 million available, and there will be critical decisions regarding several vital contributors and two All-Pros.
With an urgent offseason set to begin, we’re looking at the 29 players testing some form of free agency via Over The Cap.
Odell Beckham Jr. --void
Kevin Zeitler --Void
Rock Ya-Sin --Void
Gus Edwards--Void
Nelson Agholor --Void
Patrick Queen ---UFA
Tyler Huntley -UFA
Jadeveon Clowney --UFA
Geno Stone-Void
Ronald Darby --UFA
Kyle Van Noy--UFA
J.K. Dobbins--UFA
Justin Madubuike --UFA
Melvin Gordon--SFA
Any player who was either released by their team or was not under contract the previous season is considered a street free agent. As a street free agent, Gordon does not have to wait until the beginning of the league year in order to sign a contract and he will not factor into the compensatory formula.
Brent Urban --UFA
Daryl Worley -- UFA
Josh Johnson --UFA
Devin Duvernay -- UFA
Del'Shawn Phillips -- UFA
Malik Harrison --UFA
Arthur Maulet--UFA
Tyler Ott--UFA
Dalvin Cook -- UFA
Trayvon Mullen --UFA
John Simpson --UFA
Sam Mustipher -- UFA
Ar'Darius Washington --ERFA
As a player with less than three credited seasons when his contract expires, if tendered by his prior team, the player can only sign a contract with that team. A tender for these players is a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons).
Laquon Treadwell--SFA
Any player who was either released by their team or was not under contract the previous season is considered a street free agent. As a street free agent, Treadwell does not have to wait until the beginning of the league year in order to sign a contract and he will not factor into the compensatory formula.
Kevon Seymour --SFA
Seymour can sign with any team, and doesn’t have to wait until the start of the new league year in March.