These 29 Ravens players are slated to be free agents in March

After last Sunday’s 17-10 loss to Kansas City in the AFC Championship, Baltimore faces an offseason of change after Mike Macdonald bolted for the Seahawks job, Anthony Weaver landed the Dolphins defensive coordinator job, and 29 players are set to be free agents, headlined by Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike.

The Ravens are 20th in the NFL in cap space, with $7.3 million available, and there will be critical decisions regarding several vital contributors and two All-Pros.

With an urgent offseason set to begin, we’re looking at the 29 players testing some form of free agency via Over The Cap.

Odell Beckham Jr. --void

Kevin Zeitler --Void

Rock Ya-Sin --Void

Gus Edwards--Void

Nelson Agholor --Void

Patrick Queen ---UFA

Tyler Huntley -UFA

Jadeveon Clowney --UFA

Geno Stone-Void

Ronald Darby --UFA

Kyle Van Noy--UFA

J.K. Dobbins--UFA

Justin Madubuike --UFA

Melvin Gordon--SFA

Any player who was either released by their team or was not under contract the previous season is considered a street free agent. As a street free agent, Gordon does not have to wait until the beginning of the league year in order to sign a contract and he will not factor into the compensatory formula.

Brent Urban --UFA

Daryl Worley -- UFA

Josh Johnson --UFA

Devin Duvernay -- UFA

Del'Shawn Phillips -- UFA

Malik Harrison --UFA

Arthur Maulet--UFA

Tyler Ott--UFA

Dalvin Cook -- UFA

Trayvon Mullen --UFA

John Simpson --UFA

Sam Mustipher -- UFA

Ar'Darius Washington --ERFA

As a player with less than three credited seasons when his contract expires, if tendered by his prior team, the player can only sign a contract with that team. A tender for these players is a one-year contract at the league minimum (based on his credited seasons).

Laquon Treadwell--SFA

Kevon Seymour --SFA

Seymour can sign with any team, and doesn’t have to wait until the start of the new league year in March.

