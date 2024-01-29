Takeaways and observations from Ravens 17-10 loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship game

The Ravens are again staring disappointment in the face after a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The consensus favorite for NFL MVP, Jackson will have to wait another year to escape the notion that he’s unable to win games in the most crucial moments.

Jackson and the Ravens offense imploded with three turnovers, and the team is 0-8 in team history when committing three or more turnovers in the postseason.

Jackson finished 20 of 37 for 272 yards, a touchdown, and an interception as Baltimore tied a season-low with 10 points.

With a critical offseason and major decisions ahead, we’re looking at takeaways and observations from the shocking loss.

Lack of rushing attempts

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) carries the ball as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) defends during the first half in the AFC Championship football game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Leading up to kickoff, we talked about Baltimore having the potential to run Kansas City out of the building. Still, shockingly, the Ravens ran the football 16 times but only six carries for Justice Hill and Gus Edwards, while Dalvin Cook saw no snaps in the biggest game of the season.

Ravens need an upgrade at wide receiver

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Zay Flowers had a career game, logging five catches for 115 yards and a touchdown, but the production fell off.

Nelson Agholor had one catch for 39 yards, but the explosive plays stopped after that. Odell Beckham had three catches for 22 yards and no separation on the outside, while Lamar Jackson received more yards than Rashod Bateman.

Lamar wants some throws back

Jackson was 20 of 37 passing, for 272 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception and a 75.5 quarterback rating.

His lone interception came when he targeted tight end Isaiah Likely in triple coverage, and was just inches and fingertips away on two or three other deep passing attempts.

Jackson was 1-of-6 for 7 yards with two sacks, and he completed a season-low 41% of his passes against the blitz.

In his four playoff losses, he has now averaged 10.5 points, totaling four touchdowns and eight turnovers.

Where did Todd Monken go?

the Ravens tied a season low in points scored, and Baltimore became the first team in 20 years to lose a conference championship game when holding the opponent to 17 points or less.

Monken abandoned the running game for strategy, and then was unable to gameplan Ravens wide receivers, and tight end Mark Andrews open in space.

Ravens defense

Kansas City was stout and dominant in all phases of the offense, as Patrick Mahomes was 30-of-39 for 241 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes was was 11-of-11 on throws to Travis Kelce, and running back Isiah Pacheco had 24 carries for 68 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Baltimore only allowed 319 total yards of offense, but allowed Kansas City 73 offensive plays, and a 15 minute difference in time of possession (37:30-22:30), meaning the Chiefs had the football for an entire quarter more than the Ravens.

Travis Kelce's greatest performance

The Chiefs star tight end outshined everyone in M&T Bank Stadium, including girlfriend, Taylor Swift, with his 11 catch, 116 yard, one touchdown performance against Kyle Hamilton and the vaunted Ravens defense.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire