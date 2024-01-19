These 26 Gardner-area girls basketball players are starring this winter. See their stats

Some Gardner-area basketball teams are on the road to postseason qualifications, while others are still looking to get into the groove of the season. Even just halfway through, many athletes have set themselves apart on the leaderboards, helping their teams to continue the momentum or try to find it.

Here are the Gardner-area girls basketball scoring leaders as of January 19.

Gardner

Tati Vazquez, 203 points, 18.5 ppg

Tati Vazquez leads the area in scoring, totaling 203 points in 11 games for an average of 18.5 a game. She is first on the leaderboard in the Mid Wach D league and seventh overall in Central Mass.

Her season thus far is highlighted by her 23-point performance against Bromfield in the first annual Gardner Winter Tournament where the Wildcats won 77-36. This performance on top of scoring 16 in the final game of the tournament earned Vazquez MVP honors.

Tati Vazquez takes a three-pointer in Gardner's game against Narragansett on December 7, 2023. Vazquez led the Wildcats with 20 points in the 59-40 victory.

Other Gardner offensive contributors include Krista Bettez (122 points, 11.1 ppg), Emma McNamara (83, 7.5 ppg) and Allie Fitzsimmons (52 5.8 ppg).

Quabbin

Meaghan Doyle, 111 points, 11.1 ppg

Doyle has been a key threat on the court for the Panthers. She scored 21 points in Quabbin's 50-19 win over Oakmont and 16 against Groton-Dunstable, leading the team to a 42-30 victory.

The Panthers have several other big contributors such as Riley Bassett (92 points, 9.2 ppg), Mia Ducos (88, 8.8 ppg) and Hannah Baxter (51, 5.1 ppg).

Narragansett

Amanda Iannacone, 94 points, 10.4 ppg

After back-to-back losses to start the season, the Warriors had a decent win streak going, of which can be credited to the flow of their offense. They have suffered another couple losses recently but by close margins. Iannacone leads Narragansett's scoring, averaging just over 10 points a game. She scored 17 points in her team's win against Bromfield 53-27.

Brielle Haddocks (73 points, 8.1 ppg), Kaelyn Cote (67, 7.4 ppg) and Brooke Haddocks (65, 7.2 ppg) have helped on the offensive front this season.

More: Who are the Gardner area's high school boys basketball scoring leaders?

Monty Tech

Kylie Neseran, 42 points, 5.3 ppg

Leading the Bulldogs this season has been Kylie Neseran with her poise and leadership on the court. Neseran contributes an average of 5.3 points and has had a few big games, including scoring 10 points against Ayer-Shirley and 9 against St. Bernard's.

Monty Tech's Kylie Neseran goes up for a shot against St. Bernard's Elisabeth Gardiner. St. Bernard's defeated Monty Tech on December 8, 2023.

Other top scorers include Cassidy Boutell (35 points, 4.4 ppg), Candace Haley (32, 4.6 ppg) and Paige Gadarowski (35, 4.4 ppg).

Jayda DeCarlo is also usually a contributor for Monty Tech but has missed much of the season due to injury. Before she was out, she was averaging 9.5 points.

Oakmont

Oakmont's Molly Horgan leads the Spartans this season. The team is at a record of 3-6, but has played in several games that they lost by just a handful of points.

Horgan is averaging 4.7 points per game. She scored 10 points in a loss against Shepherd Hill.

Olivia Martin (33 points, 4.7 ppg), Allie McLaughlin (31, 4.4 ppg) and Ella Dellasanta (39, 4.3 ppg) are a part of Oakmont's offensive core group.

More: 25 Gardner area high school track & field athletes starred on Wednesday

Murdock

Shannon Connolly, 64 points, 12.8 ppg and Sadie Bauver, 54 points, 7.7 ppg

The Blue Devils are having a tough time this season with only one win about halfway through the schedule. Shannon Connolly and Sadie Bauver are a dynamic duo for Murdock, bouncing off one another on both ends of the court.

Connolly averages 12.8 points per game. Her season is highlighted by her 34-point game against Parker Charter -- Murdock's lone win.

Sadie Bauver drives to the hoop in Murdock's game agaisnt North Brookfield on January 11, 2024.

Bauver added 11 that game, and scored 13 against North Brookfield, helping to close the gap in the fourth quarter from double digits to just 8 to finish the game.

While Connolly and Bauver are the two that score the majority of Murdock's points, others such as Lilyana Lee, Holly Harris and Cambri Langston add a bucket here and there.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Check out the Gardner-area girls basketball stat leaders