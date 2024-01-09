Who are the Gardner area's high school boys basketball scoring leaders?

It is just about halfway into the regular season of winter sports and Gardner-area basketball teams are putting up some great numbers offensively.

Here are the scoring leaders of each of the Gardner-area boys basketball teams and some of their best performances thus far.

Oakmont

Jordan Pantojas, 111, 15.9 ppg

This season, Pantojas has had five double-digit games, his highest scoring being 23 points against North Middlesex, where he helped grab a close 57-54 victory. In his other big games he scored 15 (win vs. East Boston), 19 (win vs. Hudson, loss vs. Shepherd Hill), and 20 (win against Fitchburg).

Oakmont's Jordan Pantojas, who scored 20 points, looks for an open teammate against Fitchburg on January 3, 2024.

Oakmont’s other leading scorers include Zavian Ortiz (63 points, 9.0 ppg), Sam Curtis (59 points, 8.4 ppg) and Anthony Barnaby (46 points, 6.6 ppg).

Gardner

Cam Gamache, 116 points, 14.5 ppg

Gamache has exploded this season, averaging 14.5 points through eight games for the Wildcats. The guard started the season off strong scoring 16 points in the opener against Narragansett, and followed that up with multiple big games – 22 points against Bromfield, 21 points against Murdock and 20 points against Granby.

Cam Gamache takes a shot in Gardner's game against Littleton in the Gardner Winter Tournament on December 28, 2023.

Along with Gamache are several more dynamic offensive players for the Wildcats, including Chris Woods (68 points, 8.5 ppg), Chris Leger (57 points, 8.1 ppg) and Zach Swan (57 points, 8.1 ppg).

Monty Tech

Jayden Jones, 111 points, 13.9 ppg

Monty Tech's Jayden Jones takes a shot in a game at North Middlesex on December 27, 2023.

Jones has been a consistent contributor to Monty Tech basketball. His scoring is highlighted by a 22-point game against Lunenburg where he led the Bulldogs to a 68-51 victory. He also scored a game-high of 19 points against West Boylston.

Monty Tech’s other top scorers include Aiden Walter ( 88 points, 11 ppg), Ben Gosselin (87 points, 10.9 ppg) and Mike Cannon (85 points, 10.6 ppg).

Narragansett

Max Kauffman, 117 points, 13 ppg

The sophomore Warrior is averaging 13 points, leading Narragansett in scoring. Kauffman scored his season-high thus far against Sizer, tallying 23 points in the 63-55 win. He also had big games against Tahanto and Murdock, in which he scored 16 and 17 points, respectively.

Other Narragansett contributors include Brayden Richards (64 points, 8 ppg), Corey Henderson (57 points, 6.3 ppg) and Aiden Bancroft (33 points, 4.1 ppg).

Narragansett Max Kauffman (No. 2) releases a 3-point shot against Murdock on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Quabbin

Kyle Clark, 73 points, 10.4 ppg

Quabbin’s top scorer thus far has been Kyle Clark, who is averaging 10.4 points a game. Clark dropped 18 to lead the team past Quabbin, and later that week scored his season-high of 19 points in the Panthers’ loss against Hudson.

Also getting on the board for Quabbin is Quinn Geary (71 points, 10.1 ppg), Frederick Jenoure (41 points, 5.9 ppg) and Jacoby Dilling (31 points, 5.2 ppg).

Quabbin's Quinn Geary (21) lines up a shot as Lunenburg's Max Meilleur (22) defends during a game in Barre.

Murdock

Hunter Kapp, 26 points, 6.5 ppg

Kapp scored a team-high of 13 points in the Blue Devils’ loss against Murdock, which is also his high of the season so far. In the season opener against Quabbin, Kapp contributed 7 points.

Helping Kapp on offense is Tanner Brimhall (18 points, 4.5 ppg), Wiley Mackay (11 points, 3.7 ppg) and Jermaine Andrews (14 points, 3.5 ppg).

Narragansett's Brayden Richards (22) secures a rebound against Murdock's Steven Gauthier during a game in Baldwinville.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Nine Gardner-area boys basketball players are averaging double digits.