247Sports predicts Auburn’s upset, letdown games of 2023 season

The college football season is just under four months away, but Auburn fans are feeling positive about their team for the first time in several years.

A new coach with new ideas, as well as upgrades to several positions via the transfer portal, could send Auburn bowling in 2023. However, as is the norm in college football, there will be several games across the nation that will not go as planned. The same can be said for Auburn and its’ fellow SEC brethren.

Because of the unpredictability of the college football season, BamaOnLine’s Kirk McNair broke down each SEC team’s schedule to find the best chance for upsets. For Auburn, he sees the Tigers knocking off an SEC West contender while suffering a letdown game on the road to an SEC East foe.

Some chastised me last year for predicting Auburn to be 6-6 overall and 2-6 in the SEC, and I’ll admit to being only partially right. AU was 2-6 in the conference, but only 5-7 overall. As for this year with a roster that was left depleted by Bryan Harsin, the jury is out on the Tigers. We’ll go with the upset win at Texas A&M Sept. 23, upset loss to Vanderbilt Nov. 4 just when the Tigers’ ship seems to be righted en route to bowl eligibility.

Auburn’s history with Texas A&M is favorable, as the Tigers boast a 4-1 record in games played at Kyle Field. The prediction for an upset appears to be due to the hype surrounding Jimbo Fisher’s squad. College football experts feel that Texas A&M will make a run for the SEC West title by challenging Alabama this season. The jury is still out on Texas A&M, so it is still too early to declare an Auburn win over the Aggies as an “upset.”

As for the Vanderbilt prediction, it will be a good thing that the game will be played in November. Because of this, we will get a chance to see just how each team has improved over the season, or if they are relatively the same as the season before. If Auburn were to have played the Commodores during October of last season, I would call the game a toss-up. However, with a new staff and new headlining players, this game should be easily winnable by the Tigers.

