247Sports answers if Notre Dame is a contender or pretender for the College Football Playoff

With so much time before the seasons starts, many are wondering how Notre Dame football will fare this coming season.

The goals are obvious, make the College Football Playoff, which head coach Marcus Freeman has yet to accomplish. 247Sports looked at multiple teams and decided if they were CFP contenders or pretenders.

Brad Crawford’s tone seemed at first like he was leaning on the Irish being a pretender, but he ends by saying that you should be “buying stock in this team now.” He cites the strong returning defense along with the impact that newly hired offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock will have on the offense.

With the season less than 100 days away, will will soon know which side the Irish will lean to in 2024.

