2025 Texas A&M QB commit is now a 5-star prospect in newest recruiting rankings

Texas A&M's impressive 2025 recruiting class is headlined by top prospects at nearly every position. Mike Elko and his productive staff have landed four offensive line commitments, three cornerback commitments, and, most notably, standout duel-threat quarterback Husan Longstreet.

On Wednesday, 247Sports' 2025 recruiting rankings released their updated standings, which included several of the Aggies' commitments, boosting their recruiting value.

Longstreet, who was ranked as a high-four-star prospect, is now positioned as a five-star signal caller, the 28th-ranked player, the fourth-ranked quarterback, and the No. 1-ranked player in California. While this is significant from a personal perspective, current Texas A&M starting quarterback Conner Weigman was the only five-star signal-caller to sign with the program in nearly a decade.

Longstreet possesses one of the strongest arms in the 2025 class. During his memorable 2023 junior season at Centennial HS in Corona (CA), Longstreet accounted for 3,013 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions through the air, including 645 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.

