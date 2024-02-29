2025 Super Bowl: Bettors love the chances of a third consecutive title for the Kansas City Chiefs

Bettors are enamored with the chances of a Super Bowl three-peat for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nearly 30% of the money bet on the winner of Super Bowl LIX at BetMGM is on the Chiefs as Kansas City is getting the most money of any team by a large margin at the sportsbook.

As a result, the Chiefs’ odds to win a third straight Super Bowl have already dropped. Kansas City was +750 in the hours after winning Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers and is now at +650.

The Detroit Lions at +1200 are getting the second-most action, but the money on the Lions is dwarfed by the money on the Chiefs. Just under 13% of tickets and 13% of the money is on the Lions. Conversely, the Chiefs are getting 29.4% of the money on 18.4% of bets.

The Chiefs and Lions are the most popular Super Bowl bets by far ahead of free agency. No other team is getting more than 5.5% of bets or 7.5% of the money. The Buffalo Bills (+1200) are getting the third-most bets and money ahead of the Cleveland Browns (+4000) and Cincinnati Bengals (+1400) each getting 5.1% of Super Bowl futures tickets.

The 49ers are still the Super Bowl favorites, however. San Francisco opened as the favorite to win Super Bowl LIX after losing 25-22 to the Chiefs in overtime and are still at +500 to win the title. Just under 5% of tickets and 7% of the money is on the 49ers.

It’s understandable why bettors like the Chiefs. If Kansas City is able to retain DL Chris Jones and CB L’Jarius Sneed — two new contracts that aren’t guaranteed by any means — the Chiefs will return their Super Bowl-winning core intact and still have some salary cap room to make a few free-agent signings. After the release of Marquez Valdes-Scantling this week, the Chiefs seem likely to sign at least one wide receiver in free agency.

The Lions had a halftime lead over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game before the 49ers came back to advance to the Super Bowl. The Lions have a lot of cap space ahead of the 2024 season and will be looking to bolster the pass rush and secondary.

The Bills, meanwhile, need to do some serious work to get under the salary cap. Buffalo is one of the few teams currently over the 2024 salary cap ahead of free agency and will need to restructure contracts and make some cuts to be cap compliant.

Super Bowl LIX odds