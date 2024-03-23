2025 OL Tai Buster commits to Auburn

Auburn football has added size to its top-10 2025 recruiting class.

Tai Buster, a three-star OL from Kannapolis, North Carolina, announced his commitment to Auburn on Friday. He chose the Tigers over Florida, Penn State, and Rutgers.

Buster was one of several top targets to visit campus last week. While on campus… he watched practice, toured campus and facilities, and met with several coaches. He tells Jeffrey Lee of Auburn Live that he “feels at home” in Auburn and that he likes the energy and tempo of Auburn’s practices.

Offensive coach Jake Thornton played a key role in landing Buster, as he was college teammates with Buster’s high school offensive line coach at Western Carolina.

“They have the same philosophy,” Buster said of Thornton. “They want me to be the best football player that I can be. Coach (Kaleb) Spry is one of my favorite coaches I’ve ever had. I really appreciate him and everything he’s done for me. I feel like Coach Thornton will be the same way.”

Buster is a 6-5, 260-pound offensive lineman from Brown High School in Kannapolis, North Carolina. He is rated as a three-star from On3 and Rivals, but has not received a ranking from 247Sports or ESPN at the time of this post. He is the third offensive lineman to commit to Auburn’s 2025 signing class, joining Spencer Dowland and Tavaris Dice.

