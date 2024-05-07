2025 NFL draft: 49ers only projected to receive 2 compensatory picks

The 49ers have done a nice job the last few years of playing the compensatory pick game in free agency, which allowed them to stock up on additional selections thanks to their free agent departures and additions. They also promoted internal minority coaches and front office executives, allowing those coaches and execs to get head coach and general manager jobs which in turn awarded the 49ers third-round comp picks thanks to the expanded Rooney Rule.

Next year’s draft will only see two comp picks awarded to San Francisco as part of the comp pick formula according to projections from Over the Cap. Their projections aren’t official, but they’re very good at mapping out what teams will receive what comp picks.

OTC expects the 49ers to get a fifth-round pick for quarterback Sam Darnold’s exit, and a seventh-round pick for tight end Charlie Woerner’s departure. They’ll also receive a third-round pick for DeMeco Ryans landing as the Houston Texans head coach.

While the quantity isn’t as abundant as it has been the last two years, the 49ers will be in a fine spot from a draft capital standpoint. Here are the picks they’re projected to have:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (Compensatory)

Round 4

Round 5 (Compensatory)

Round 6

Round 7

Round 7 (Compensatory)

The lone pick missing from San Francisco’s stash is the fifth-rounder they surrendered as part of a punishment from the NFL for an accounting error the club committed. They recouped the fifth-round choice with the Darnold comp pick though, so they’ll have at least one pick to work with in every round.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire