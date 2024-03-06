2025 Mississippi defensive lineman includes Vols in top 12
2025 defensive lineman Andrew Maddox announced his top 12 schools.
Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Miami, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Florida State, Texas, Florida and Georgia are Maddox’s top 12 schools.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive line prospect is from Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Tennessee offered a scholarship to Maddox on Jan. 23, 2023. Southern Miss was the first school to offer a scholarship to Maddox on Jan. 26, 2022, while Mississippi State was the first Southeastern Conference school to offer the 2025 prospect.
The Vols have six commitments in its 2025 recruiting class: Quarterback George MacIntyre, tight end Jack Van Dorseiaer, cornerback Dylan Lewis, running back Justin Baker, wide receiver Joakim Dodson and cornerback Tyler Redmond.
