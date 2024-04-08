2025 men's college basketball national championship odds: Who wins Final Four next season?

The 2024 NCAA Final Four is (almost) in the books.

Is it too early to start thinking about who will win the men's college basketball national championship next season?

Not according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which has released early odds for the NCAA Men's Basketball Champion in 2025.

There are some familiar names near the top of the list, with Duke, Kansas, Alabama, Houston, North Carolina and UConn in the Top 6 in the early odds to win the Final Four next season.

Arizona and Kentucky are seventh and eighth to win the championship, while Rutgers, Baylor, Purdue and Gonzaga are tied for ninth.

The 2025 Final Four is at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on April 5 and April 7.

Which of these teams will be holding up the national title trophy at the conclusion of the Final Four?

The Duke Blue Devils are the favorite to win the 2025 national championship in early men's college basketball odds for next season.

2025 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champion odds

Duke: +1100

Kansas: +1200

Alabama: +1500

Houston: +1500

North Carolina: +1500

Connecticut: +1800

Arizona: +2000

Kentucky: +2000

Rutgers: +3000

Baylor: +3000

Purdue: +3000

Gonzaga: +3000

Tennessee: +3600

Texas: +3600

BYU: +4000

Iowa State: +4000

Illinois: +4000

Arkansas: +4000

Auburn: +4000

Creighton: +4500

Marquette: +4500

Michigan: +5000

Miami: +5000

Villanova: +5500

Ohio State: +5500

Wisconsin: +5500

Florida: +5500

Michigan State: +5500

Texas Tech: +5500

UCLA: +5500

St. John's: +5500

USC: +6000

San Diego State: +6000

Xavier: +6000

Saint Mary's: +6000

Mississippi State: +6000

Maryland: +6000

Memphis: +6500

Louisville: +8000

Kansas State: +8000

Washington: +8000

Wake Forest: +8000

Indiana: +8000

Providence: +8000

Georgia: +8000

LSU: +8000

Virginia: +8000

Oklahoma: +10000

Nebraska: +10000

Georgia Tech: +10000

Missouri: +10000

Ole Miss: +10000

West Virginia: +10000

Oregon: +10000

Texas A&M: +10000

Cincinnati: +10000

Iowa: +10000

Penn State: +10000

Syracuse: +10000

TCU: +10000

Seton Hall: +10000

South Carolina: +15000

Notre Dame: +15000

Dayton: +15000

Boise State: +15000

Utah: +15000

New Mexico: +15000

Colorado: +15000

Northwestern: +15000

Virginia Tech: +15000

UAB: +15000

NC State: +15000

Pittsburgh: +20000

Clemson: +20000

South Florida: +20000

Vanderbilt: +20000

Oklahoma State: +20000

Minnesota: +20000

Florida State: +20000

Georgetown: +20000

Butler: +20000

Saint Louis: +25000

UCF: +25000

Nevada: +25000

Colorado State: +25000

Charleston: +25000

Arizona State: +25000

Loyola Chicago: +30000

Boston College: +30000

Washington State: +30000

Florida Atlantic: +30000

VCU: +30000

SMU: +30000

DePaul: +30000

Utah State: +30000

Stanford: +30000

Grand Canyon: +30000

California: +30000

San Francisco: +30000

Princeton: +30000

UNLV: +49000

Vermont: +50000

McNeese State: +50000

Oakland: +50000

UC Irvine: +50000

Yale: +50000

Oregon State: +50000

