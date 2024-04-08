2025 men's college basketball national championship odds: Who wins Final Four next season?
The 2024 NCAA Final Four is (almost) in the books.
Is it too early to start thinking about who will win the men's college basketball national championship next season?
Not according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which has released early odds for the NCAA Men's Basketball Champion in 2025.
There are some familiar names near the top of the list, with Duke, Kansas, Alabama, Houston, North Carolina and UConn in the Top 6 in the early odds to win the Final Four next season.
Arizona and Kentucky are seventh and eighth to win the championship, while Rutgers, Baylor, Purdue and Gonzaga are tied for ninth.
The 2025 Final Four is at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on April 5 and April 7.
Which of these teams will be holding up the national title trophy at the conclusion of the Final Four?
2025 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champion odds
Duke: +1100
Kansas: +1200
Alabama: +1500
Houston: +1500
North Carolina: +1500
Connecticut: +1800
Arizona: +2000
Kentucky: +2000
Rutgers: +3000
Baylor: +3000
Purdue: +3000
Gonzaga: +3000
Tennessee: +3600
Texas: +3600
BYU: +4000
Iowa State: +4000
Illinois: +4000
Arkansas: +4000
Auburn: +4000
Creighton: +4500
Marquette: +4500
Michigan: +5000
Miami: +5000
Villanova: +5500
Ohio State: +5500
Wisconsin: +5500
Florida: +5500
Michigan State: +5500
Texas Tech: +5500
UCLA: +5500
St. John's: +5500
USC: +6000
San Diego State: +6000
Xavier: +6000
Saint Mary's: +6000
Mississippi State: +6000
Maryland: +6000
Memphis: +6500
Louisville: +8000
Kansas State: +8000
Washington: +8000
Wake Forest: +8000
Indiana: +8000
Providence: +8000
Georgia: +8000
LSU: +8000
Virginia: +8000
Oklahoma: +10000
Nebraska: +10000
Georgia Tech: +10000
Missouri: +10000
Ole Miss: +10000
West Virginia: +10000
Oregon: +10000
Texas A&M: +10000
Cincinnati: +10000
Iowa: +10000
Penn State: +10000
Syracuse: +10000
TCU: +10000
Seton Hall: +10000
South Carolina: +15000
Notre Dame: +15000
Dayton: +15000
Boise State: +15000
Utah: +15000
New Mexico: +15000
Colorado: +15000
Northwestern: +15000
Virginia Tech: +15000
UAB: +15000
NC State: +15000
Pittsburgh: +20000
Clemson: +20000
South Florida: +20000
Vanderbilt: +20000
Oklahoma State: +20000
Minnesota: +20000
Florida State: +20000
Georgetown: +20000
Butler: +20000
Saint Louis: +25000
UCF: +25000
Nevada: +25000
Colorado State: +25000
Charleston: +25000
Arizona State: +25000
Loyola Chicago: +30000
Boston College: +30000
Washington State: +30000
Florida Atlantic: +30000
VCU: +30000
SMU: +30000
DePaul: +30000
Utah State: +30000
Stanford: +30000
Grand Canyon: +30000
California: +30000
San Francisco: +30000
Princeton: +30000
UNLV: +49000
Vermont: +50000
McNeese State: +50000
Oakland: +50000
UC Irvine: +50000
Yale: +50000
Oregon State: +50000
