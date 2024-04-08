Advertisement

2025 men's college basketball national championship odds: Who wins Final Four next season?

Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·2 min read

The 2024 NCAA Final Four is (almost) in the books.

Is it too early to start thinking about who will win the men's college basketball national championship next season?

Not according to FanDuel Sportsbook, which has released early odds for the NCAA Men's Basketball Champion in 2025.

There are some familiar names near the top of the list, with Duke, Kansas, Alabama, Houston, North Carolina and UConn in the Top 6 in the early odds to win the Final Four next season.

Arizona and Kentucky are seventh and eighth to win the championship, while Rutgers, Baylor, Purdue and Gonzaga are tied for ninth.

The 2025 Final Four is at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on April 5 and April 7.

Which of these teams will be holding up the national title trophy at the conclusion of the Final Four?

The Duke Blue Devils are the favorite to win the 2025 national championship in early men's college basketball odds for next season.
2025 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champion odds

  • Duke: +1100

  • Kansas: +1200

  • Alabama: +1500

  • Houston: +1500

  • North Carolina: +1500

  • Connecticut: +1800

  • Arizona: +2000

  • Kentucky: +2000

  • Rutgers: +3000

  • Baylor: +3000

  • Purdue: +3000

  • Gonzaga: +3000

  • Tennessee: +3600

  • Texas: +3600

  • BYU: +4000

  • Iowa State: +4000

  • Illinois: +4000

  • Arkansas: +4000

  • Auburn: +4000

  • Creighton: +4500

  • Marquette: +4500

  • Michigan: +5000

  • Miami: +5000

  • Villanova: +5500

  • Ohio State: +5500

  • Wisconsin: +5500

  • Florida: +5500

  • Michigan State: +5500

  • Texas Tech: +5500

  • UCLA: +5500

  • St. John's: +5500

  • USC: +6000

  • San Diego State: +6000

  • Xavier: +6000

  • Saint Mary's: +6000

  • Mississippi State: +6000

  • Maryland: +6000

  • Memphis: +6500

  • Louisville: +8000

  • Kansas State: +8000

  • Washington: +8000

  • Wake Forest: +8000

  • Indiana: +8000

  • Providence: +8000

  • Georgia: +8000

  • LSU: +8000

  • Virginia: +8000

  • Oklahoma: +10000

  • Nebraska: +10000

  • Georgia Tech: +10000

  • Missouri: +10000

  • Ole Miss: +10000

  • West Virginia: +10000

  • Oregon: +10000

  • Texas A&M: +10000

  • Cincinnati: +10000

  • Iowa: +10000

  • Penn State: +10000

  • Syracuse: +10000

  • TCU: +10000

  • Seton Hall: +10000

  • South Carolina: +15000

  • Notre Dame: +15000

  • Dayton: +15000

  • Boise State: +15000

  • Utah: +15000

  • New Mexico: +15000

  • Colorado: +15000

  • Northwestern: +15000

  • Virginia Tech: +15000

  • UAB: +15000

  • NC State: +15000

  • Pittsburgh: +20000

  • Clemson: +20000

  • South Florida: +20000

  • Vanderbilt: +20000

  • Oklahoma State: +20000

  • Minnesota: +20000

  • Florida State: +20000

  • Georgetown: +20000

  • Butler: +20000

  • Saint Louis: +25000

  • UCF: +25000

  • Nevada: +25000

  • Colorado State: +25000

  • Charleston: +25000

  • Arizona State: +25000

  • Loyola Chicago: +30000

  • Boston College: +30000

  • Washington State: +30000

  • Florida Atlantic: +30000

  • VCU: +30000

  • SMU: +30000

  • DePaul: +30000

  • Utah State: +30000

  • Stanford: +30000

  • Grand Canyon: +30000

  • California: +30000

  • San Francisco: +30000

  • Princeton: +30000

  • UNLV: +49000

  • Vermont: +50000

  • McNeese State: +50000

  • Oakland: +50000

  • UC Irvine: +50000

  • Yale: +50000

  • Oregon State: +50000

