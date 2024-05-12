Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class gained its tenth commitment on Saturday afternoon. According to multiple recruiting analysts, four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers chose the Aggies over Oklahoma and Texas after several months of being a significant favorite to land with the Sooners.

Set to enter his senior season at Shadow Creek HS, new Aggies head coach Mike Elko reportedly targeted Sellers since taking over the program in November, quickly developing a lasting relationship with the versatile Pearland, Texas native. After his commitment among his family and friends, Sellers discussed with On3's Chad Simmons what transpired in the final months before his announcement:

"For the longest time, I felt like Oklahoma was the right fit for me," Sellers stated. "Texas A&M cam in, showed me love, I took a couple of visits and decided they were the best fit for me. I made my final decision about three weeks ago."

Outside of the favorable commute, Sellers clearly did his research regarding Mike Elko's defensive background, especially his one season as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator in 2017:

"Coach Elko coaches Kyle Hamilton at Notre Dame. He and Coach Peterson know how to coach and develop defensive backs. Coach Peterson offered me last summer and recruited me when he was at Kansas. We had a great relationship, so as soon as he moved to A&M, I game them a chance and knowing he and Coach Elko can coach guys at my position factored into my decision."

Cobey Sellers' beleif in Texas A&M's coaching staff is a good sign heading into a busy recruiting summer.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 CB Cobey Sellers explains why he chose Texas A&M over Oklahoma