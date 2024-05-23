2025 5-star WR from powerhouse high school sets Michigan football visit

It’s been seven years since Michigan football managed to secure a five-star wide receiver.

The Wolverines have had solid receivers in recent years, from three-star Ronnie Bell to four-stars Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson. But before them came the trio of four-stars Nico Collins and Tarik Black and five-star Donovan Peoples-Jones — all 2017 commits.

Now the maize and blue are hoping to add another elite receiver to the mix.

Hailing from Las Vegas (Nv.) Bishop Gorman, Derek Meadows was recently upgraded to five-star status on 247Sports at No. 32 overall, regardless of position. Per 247’s Tom Loy, Meadows will make it to Ann Arbor for an official visit next week, on May 31, to see what Michigan has to offer.

While he’s not on campus yet, Michigan may have an inside ace up its sleeve with Meadows’ teammate, running back Micah Ka’apana, being a signee who is soon to make it for summer conditioning.

The scouting report from 247Sports’ Greg Biggins:

Meadows is a jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the ’25 class. He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be. At 6-6, 200 pounds and an 80” wingspan, he’s a matchup nightmare for smaller defensive backs and should be an immediate red zone threat. He can run as well and is one of the region’s top track athletes although a hamstring injury has limited him this Spring. He was the Gatorade Track and Field Athlete of the Year as a sophomore and is one of the region’s top hurdlers. He has a big frame and it wouldn’t shock us if he eventually grows in to a pass catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field. Saying that, he has a receiver skill set and we’ve seen him dominate on the 7v7 circuit with his length, jump ball skills and ability to catch the ball through contact. His upside is extremely high and with continued development, there’s no question he has the potential to play on Sunday’s for a very long time.

Of course, Georgia, LSU, and Alabama loom large, but Notre Dame appears to be the team to beat for Meadows. Loy has his 247Sports Crystal Ball placed on the Irish.

