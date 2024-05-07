The 2025 recruiting class is filled with talent at every position. Still, in my humble opinion, the offensive line class is filled with several stud athletes who have caught the attention of every blue-blood program in the country, including new Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko.

Who am I referencing exactly? That would be 2025 five-star offensive tackle Michael Fasusi, who has been on the Aggie's radar for over a year and even more so after making his Top 7 program list late last month while recently visiting College Station during A&M's Maroon & White spring game.

Standing at 6 feet, 4 inches, and nearly 300 pounds, Fasusi is highly versatile. He has experience at both tackle spots. However, due to his quickness and impressive footwork, his future is clearly at left tackle. This week, Fasusi spoke to On3's Chad Simmons to provide more detail regarding how competitive his recruitment has become:

“There are pros and cons to each school. It is for sure going to be a hard decision.”

For the Aggies, Elko and his staff, led by new offensive line coach Adam Cushing, know the importance of acquiring as much O-line talent as possible to counter the elite pass rushes the SEC deploys year after year.

With Cushing's recent success on the recruiting trail after three four-star offensive linemen committed to the Aggies in the last two months, Texas A&M looks like a clear finalist for Fasusi's talents.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 5-star OT Michael Fasusi provides more details regarding his recruitment