2025 4-star safety out of Phoenix (AZ) is back on Texas A&M's radar

As we consistently say in the media during the summer months, recruiting never stops, and no commitment is solid until the pen hits the paper during the early and official signing period at the end of the year. This week, Texas A&M is back in play for 2025 four-star safety Rylon Dillard-Allen, who recently decommitted from Arizona State.

Coincidentally, Dillard-Allen is set to visit College Station next month from June 13-15, and for those who haven't watched him live or viewed his film, this young man has a ton of upside at the next level.

Possessing elite closing speed, Dillard-Allen fits the safety mold as a consistent run defender with the athleticism to hold up in coverage. At the same time, his instincts made him a leader in the backfield. During his 2023 junior season, the Arizona native recorded 43 tackles, two pass breakups, and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

According to 247Sports, Dillard-Allen is currently the 33rd-ranked safety in the 2025 cycle and the fourth-ranked player in Arizona.

