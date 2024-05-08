2025 4-star running back includes LSU in final 5

One of the top running backs in the 2025 recruiting class is nearing a decision on which college he will play for at the next level and he is down to five schools.

LSU joins Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Texas as the final five schools in the running for four-star running back James Simon. Simon is from Shreveport, Louisiana, where he plays for Calvary Baptist Academy. The Calvary Baptist Academy Cavaliers finished the season 14-0 and won the Louisiana Division III Select state championship.

Simon has received seven Crystal Ball projections so far. Four of the predictions are in favor of LSU and the other three are in favor of Texas. The Longhorns are an 81% favorite to land him per On3.

The Tigers already have two running back commits for the 2025 recruiting class in Harlem Berry and JT Lindsey. LSU’s 2025 recruiting class is currently ranked as the No. 3 class in the country by 247Sports.

4-star RB James Simon is closing in on a decision, per @ChadSimmons_ He'll choose between Alabama, LSU, Notre Dame, Texas and Texas A&M‼️ Read: https://t.co/HqLdHhXP25 pic.twitter.com/J7JKapofDd — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire