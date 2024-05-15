2025 4-star offensive lineman set to visit Auburn this weekend

2025 Four-star offensive lineman Malachi Goodman is reportedly set to visit the Plains this weekend from May 17-19. The Paramus, NJ native is not only a highly touted recruit, but specifically a desired prospect in the SEC, as Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia have all officially sent an offer to the 6-foot-5 star lineman.

The SEC trio is joined by Big 10 programs USC and Penn State on Goodman’s offer list, but the Tigers will be the first school to host him this summer. If Hugh Freeze and company are able to land the high school senior it would be an immediate boost to an already decent looking 2025 recruiting class.

With Goodman set to visit all five aforementioned schools this summer before competing in his senior season for Paramus Catholic, his decision is probably a decent amount of time away. Still, a successful visit on the Plains this weekend could help sway Goodman towards the orange and blue once signing day rolls around.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire