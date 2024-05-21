2025 4-star LB Kelvion Riggins releases statement regarding future visits

When Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko was hired back in November, One of his primary goals was securing as many early commitments as possible the 2025 recruiting class, as four-star linebacker Kelvion Riggins became the first prospect to choose the Aggies under Elko's new leadership.

Still viewed as an underrated prospect, Riggins is a high motor down hill backer with the size and athleticsm to develop into a starter by his second year with the program, as he has remained "100% committed" since making his announcement back on Jan. 26.

While nearly every one of the ten other current commitments in the Aggies 2025 class will take unofficial and official visits to other programs this summer, Riggins recently stated that the only visit he will be taking is heading back to Texas A&M on Thursday, June 6.

Heading into his senior season has Forney HS in Forney, Texas, Riggins recorded 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks on the year. According to 247Sports, Riggins is currently positioned as the 73rd-ranked linebacker, and the 105th-ranked prospect in Texas.

https://twitter.com/kelvionr/status/1792753718720610531?s=61&t=NygwaSgOAIfZb7VJfJiOzw

