Report: 2025 4-Star LB and Aggie commit Kelvion Riggins has shut down his recruitment

On Friday, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko gains his first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class as DFW-based inside linebacker and 4-star prospect Kelvion Riggins will head to College Station in 2025, joining 3-star OL Joshua Moore in the class.

Riggins, who made his announcement on the DCTF YouTube page in front of his family, friends, coaches, and teammates on Friday night, placed three framed pictures during his recruiting visits to Texas A&M, Georgia and Tennessee on the table before making what we now know was his final decision, as all three programs came down to the wire the talented backer.

On Saturday, Riggins made an encouraging announcement on his Instagram page concerning his immediate recruiting future, stating:

“I’m done with recruiting. I finally found home.”

Coming from the man himself, this is a massive win for Mike Elko and his staff, as multiple programs, including the Texas Longhorns, will continue to attempt to flip Riggins’s commitment in the future.

According to 247Sports Composite, Riggins is currently positioned as the 28th-ranked linebacker prospect and 36th-ranked player in Texas and the No. 2-ranked inside linebacker prospect in ESPN’s 2025 recruiting rankings. Entering his final senior season at Forney (TX), Riggins recorded 88 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 5 sacks during the year.

Kelvion Riggins on Instagram Live just now: “I’m done with recruiting. I finally found home.” pic.twitter.com/QRaGz2bUKn — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) January 27, 2024

