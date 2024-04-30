With nine commitments in Texas A&M's 2025 recruiting class, new head coach Mike Elko's first cycle with the program, he and his staff have been hard at work this offseason while visiting many prospects this month, including four-star cornerback Cobey Sellers.

Sellers, who is predicted to land with Oklahoma, announced his commitment date on Monday afternoon. The Sooners, Texas Longhorns, and Texas A&M are the final three programs in the running for his immense talent. Mark your calendars, as the Shadow Creek HS incoming senior will announce his decision on Saturday, May 11, at 2:00 p.m. CT., which will air on 247Sports' YouTube channel.

According to 247Sports, Sellers is currently positioned as a top prospect in the 2025 class, ranking 124th overall, 14th among cornerbacks, and 20th in Texas. These impressive rankings underscore his potential and make him a highly sought-after recruit.

Versatile as all get out, Sellers played quarterback, cornerback and special teams during his 2023 junior season, throwing for 956 yards and 17 touchdowns, and due to his duties on offense, just 12 tackles and a forced fumble.

Last week, Texas A&M defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson visited Sellers last Thursday, making a final push before next week.

https://twitter.com/jscruggs247/status/1785308257671663689?s=61&t=LhaqpEg--PSR382XC-vBrw

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: 2025 4-star CB Cobey Sellers has announced his commitment date